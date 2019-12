"My wife has cutaneous lupus erythematosus and we have tried EVERY makeup brand to try to cover up her pigmentation variations and scarring of her skin. NOTHING has worked as well as this Fenty foundation," he began.

"I would like to personally thank Rihanna with putting out a product that has helped my wife of 16 years regain some of her confidence and helped her with her reluctance to leave our home due to her skin imperfections.

"I hope this message reaches Rihanna so she knows how much she is helping the love of my life get through the struggle of her affliction."

Quickly earning praise for its diversity and inclusivity, it's another win for Rihanna, Fenty, and well, everyone. Nawww.

3. There may be another red carpet protest at the Grammys.

The red carpet at the Grammy's this year is following suit from the Golden Globes and taking a political turn.

However instead of donning black frocks and suits, attendees are being asked to wear a white rose to show solidarity for the #TimesUp movement and stand up against sexual harassment in the workplace.

The kickarse women behind the initiative are Meg Harkins (Roc Nation senior VP) and Karen Rait (rhythmic promotion at Interscope/Geffen/A&M Records), who noted the lack of protest in what is known as Music's Biggest Night and in an industry known for being rife with sexual misconduct.