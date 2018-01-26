We need to talk about the suspicious timing of Sophie and Stu's break-up.

As you would’ve well heard by now, Sophie Monk and Stu Laundy have broken up. If you haven’t… are you OK? Are you, alive?

The couple, who became official when 44-year-old Laundy beat out Jarrod ‘Who Pissed in my Pot Plant?’ Woodgate to win 37-year-old Monk’s heart on 2017’s The Bachelorette, has confirmed they are indeed, no more.

SURELY NOT, we cried. SURELY NOT.

But alas, after an unnamed ‘source’ close to the pair blabbed about how Monk and Laundy’s relationship had “naturally run its course” on Thursday night (ugh), The Bachelorette herself announced the news on Instagram in the early hours of Friday morning.

A post shared by Sophie Monk (@sophiemonk) on Jan 25, 2018 at 8:13am PST

“I don’t know how to explain this because it’s an unusual circumstance to be in…” Monk shared with her 473,000 Instagram followers.

“But because I entered this relationship so publicly, I know I owe an answer to Australia about my personal life.

“I went into this experience looking to settle down and start a family. I gave it the best shot I could and my intentions were everything I said I was looking for, but unfortunately it just didn’t work out.”