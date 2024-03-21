Kouri Richins is accused of murdering her husband. Now police believe her mother may have helped her.





When Kouri Richins’ husband Eric suddenly died, the mother of three projected a picture of grief to the outside world. A grief so deep, she even wrote a book about it—the children’s book, Are You With Me, which she said she wrote to bring peace and comfort to children who’d lost loved ones.

And the world rallied beside her, showering her in love and support. That is, until she was charged with his murder, more than a year after his death.

Richins was accused of poisoning her husband with a lethal dose of fentanyl, lacing his cocktail with the deadly drug, in the hope of benefitting from the $2 million insurance policy she’d taken out on his life.

Watch: 5 Things About Grief No One Really Tells You. Post continues after the video.



Video via Pysch2Go.

Two years after Eric Richin’s murder, the case has taken another turn. Police now believe Richins may have taken inspiration from her mother, whose own partner died of a drug overdose in 2006.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office in Utah believes there may be a connection between the two deaths, claiming the earlier overdose may have paved the way for Eric’s murder.

“It is possible she was involved in planning and orchestrating Eric’s death,” Detective Jeff H. O’Driscoll reportedly said of Richins mother, Lisa Darden.