It's been 10 years since Rosie Batty's son Luke was murdered. She still lights a candle every day.

On February 12, 2014, 11-year-old Luke Batty was murdered by his father during cricket practice in Melbourne.

The next day, his mother, Rosie Batty, commenced a public campaign to raise awareness for family violence. Since then, Rosie has emerged as one of Australia's most respected advocates against domestic abuse.

Now, 10 years on from Luke's death, Rosie reflected on her loss and the life of her son.

Watch: Responding to Domestic Violence presented by Rosie Batty. Post continues after video.



Video via 1800RESPECT.

"On one level, you can't believe 10 years have passed," the former Australian of the Year told the podcast Something To Talk About. "On another level, you can't believe it ever happened and that you actually were a mum with a wonderful young boy you adored and who was the centre of your world. So you know you're going to sit heavily with feelings."

Ten years ago, Luke was beaten and stabbed to death by his father, Rosie's ex-husband Greg Anderson, who later died in hospital from police gunshots. When Greg killed his son, there were four warrants out for his arrest and he was facing 11 criminal charges — most of which related to family violence against Rosie.

But there's another milestone coming up that Rosie is about to face. Next year, says Rosie, she'll have as lived as long without her son as she did with him.