Mum-of-three Kouri Richins wrote a children’s book about grief after her husband, Eric, died in March 2022.

The bereaved 33-year-old even dedicated it to Eric, calling him an “amazing husband and a wonderful father".

But now the author is accused of her husband’s murder and her iPhone search history has been revealed in court.

According to documents obtained by CNN this week, Richins allegedly searched phrases including “can cops force you to do a lie detector test”, “if someone is poisoned what does it go down on the death certificate as” and “how to permanently delete information from an iPhone remotely”.

She also searched for “luxury prisons for the rich in America” according to the publication.

Video via Psych2Go.

In light of “substantial evidence”, a Utah judge has ordered the mum-of-three to remain behind bars pending the outcome of her trial.

Richins first called emergency services in the early hours of March 3 after claiming to have found her husband unresponsive and “cold to the touch” hours after making him a Moscow Mule cocktail.