'My girlfriend is the best.' Everything we know about Konrad Bień-Stephen and Thelma Plum's relationship.

It's official – Konrad Bień-Stephen is off the market and dating singer and Gamilaraay woman, Thelma Plum.

The Challenge reality star side-stepped all the modern-day formalities (like soft launching and teasing a new love interest) and instead made it Instagram official on Friday night with a carousel of cute pics.

Watch: With and without relationships. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia.

We first saw the couple getting cosy together in early December last year at a National Gallery of Victoria’s gala event. But when he was asked in a Herald Sun interview if they were in a relationship, he seemingly confirmed he and Thelma were just friends.