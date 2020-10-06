When daylight savings hits, we know it's time to pack away the puffer jackets. The warmer months are well and truly here.

As most of us will be opting for a relaxed summer at home, we want our wardrobes to reflect that. We're talking flowy, patterned dresses, matching two-piece sets and comfortable linen pieces that can be worn on rotation.

Kmart recently released a gingham blazer and short set that quite possibly encapsulates everything we're looking for in a summer outfit.

Linen? Tick. Patterned? Tick. Comfortable and stylish? Big tick.

Image: Kmart.

