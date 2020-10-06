fashion

PSA: We found the $45 gingham short set that you'll be wanting to wear on rotation all summer long.

When daylight savings hits, we know it's time to pack away the puffer jackets. The warmer months are well and truly here.

As most of us will be opting for a relaxed summer at home, we want our wardrobes to reflect that. We're talking flowy, patterned dresses, matching two-piece sets and comfortable linen pieces that can be worn on rotation.

Kmart recently released a gingham blazer and short set that quite possibly encapsulates everything we're looking for in a summer outfit.

Linen? Tick. Patterned? Tick. Comfortable and stylish? Big tick.

Kmart Gingham Blazer, $30.

Image: Kmart.

Linen Blend Co-ord Shorts in Pebbl Ging, $15.

Image: Kmart.

The blazer features the neutral gingham pattern, long sleeves and poplin-lined turned cuffs. It has one button and two pockets on either side.

The shorts feature the matching pattern, an elastic waistband and a button closure at the front. Again, two pockets! (They're very important.)

But the best part about the set is that it doesn't have to be worn exclusively together. The blazer is perfect for dressing up any outfit and the shorts will look great with a simple white tee. 

So basically, you're not just buying an adorable set. You're buying countless outfit options. Winning.

Here's how women are already styling it.

Now, if this set isn't exactly your cup of tea but you're into the gingham, don't worry. Gingham is a popular pattern this year and many of our favourite brands are making dresses, tops and pants with it.

Here are five of our favourite gingham pieces to shop right now.

Glassons Linen Blend Gingham Cuffed Pant, $49.99.

Image: Glassons.

Mika Muse Somewhere In Rome Button Front Crop Top, $49.99.

Image: The Iconic.

Topshop Gingham Puff Sleeve Blouse, $59.95.

Image: The Iconic.

Boohoo Plus Gingham Smock Dress, $45.

Image: Boohoo.

Zara Gingham Blouse, $69.95.

Image: Zara.

Which gingham piece is your favourite? Let us know in the comments.

Feature image: Instagram / @styledbychrys_allthingsfashion @suzie_stevens 

