CULT BUY: The $20 Kmart dress literally everyone will be wearing this winter.

There’s no escaping the fact now – winter is coming.

The days are getting darker, the nights are cooling down and more than once have we found ourselves digging to the back of our closets to get to our warmer clothes… only to remember we donated most of our wardrobes to charity when we were in the midst of our Marie Kondo-inspired decluttering clean out at the start of the year. (Don’t tell me you didn’t get a little overzealous too.)

But that just means we get to to shop for a whole new winter wardrobe – and we’re certainly not complaining about that.

We’ve already discovered the $20 Cotton On midi dress that strikes the perfect balance of dressy and laid back, as well as the tres chic Kmart leopard print shirt that will only set you back $15, but now there’s another addition to your winter wardrobe you’ll want to add to your shopping cart ASAP.

Enter the Kmart tier hem dress.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kmart Australia (@kmartaus) on

Available in sizes 6 to 20, the long-sleeved floral yellow frock is the perfect number for these cooler autumn days.

Plus the mustard yellow colour will add a much needed injection of sunshine on those dreary grey mornings.

Chuck it on with boots or sneakers for a casual day out or dress it up with heels and some glam accessories for a night out with the girls.

And have we mentioned the best – it will only cost you $20. Yes, just $20.

We love it already.

Kmart-dress
The Kmart tier hem dress comes in size 6-20. Image: Kmart
Kmart dress
The yellow floral frock is the perfect dress for the cooler winter months. Image: Kmart

But you better get in quick - the word is out and most sizes have already sold out online.

You better check your local Kmart store, like, right now.

We'll see you there.

