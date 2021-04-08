"I've never been recognised." Kirsten Dunst's fickle friendship with Hollywood.

Kirsten Dunst sees her career as a victim of nostalgia.

Drop Dead Gorgeous, though broadly panned in 1999, is now considered a cult classic. Likewise, the Sofia Coppola-directed confection Marie Antoinette (2006), though booed at Cannes, has attracted a passionate fandom in the years since.

For Dunst, it's simply too late. The critics have had their say, the box offices have closed, and the awards have been handed out.

It's why she's said that she's never felt the power of her storytelling, and why she's never truly felt accepted by her peers.

"I feel like a lot of things I do, people like later," she mused on the In-Depth podcast in 2019.

"I've never been recognised in my industry. I've never been nominated for anything. Maybe like twice, for a Golden Globe...

"I don’t know. Maybe they just think I'm the girl from Bring It On."

Kirsten Dunst: child star to lead actor.

Kirsten Dunst was embedded in the entertainment industry from a young age. Fashion modelling. Television commercials.

A childhood friend recalled the aspiring actor would turn up to their New Jersey school with curlers in her hair in preparation for after-class auditions: "She’d get teased a bit for that," the friend told Vanity Fair. "But she was totally OK with it."

Dunst's mother, Inez (an artist-turned-flight attendant), said though she put her daughter in commercials from the age of three, it was the child who set the pace.

"There were times when I’d say, 'You got a birthday party and a callback, which do you want to do?'" Inez said. "She’d say, 'I’ll be late to the birthday party.'"

At six, Dunst landed her first movie role: Woody Allen's New York Stories. But her breakthrough came in 1994's Interview with a Vampire, alongside Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt.

Dunst was only 11, but her performance earned her a Golden Globe nomination and roles in subsequent hit films Jumanji and Little Women.

Dunst starred alongside Robin Williams and Bonnie Hunt in Jumanji (1995). Image: Getty.