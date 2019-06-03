"An emotional rollercoaster." One billion people saw Kinsey Wolanski streak on the weekend.

Over one billion people saw Kinsey Wolanski’s labia majora over the weekend and at first she was very excited about it.

The 22-year-old who has appeared in FHM, Maxim and Sports Illustrated magazine, ran onto the field during a soccer match between Liverpool and Tottenham in Madrid on Sunday morning in a high cut full piece swimming costume.

Eventually, she was restrained by security, and held by police for five hours. She was made to wear a hospital gown while waiting in a cell.

As her Instagram following went from 300,000 to 2.5 million in a matter of hours, Wolanski posted: "You guys I can’t even fathom what is going on right now, I feel amazing and so thankful, I really could cry.

"I really did this just because I really want to push myself out my comfort zone, I love that feeling — that adrenaline feeling and doing crazy things."

There was more to the stunt, however, than an adrenaline rush.

Printed across Wolanski's chest were the words 'Vitaly Uncensored', the name of her boyfriend Vitaly Zdorovetskiy's X-rated site.