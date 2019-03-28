A man has left a series of bizarre comments about labia on a bodysuit article and mate, no.

Well.

There seems to be a burgeoning community of men on the internet who claim to know more about the female anatomy than actual women.

What a time to be alive.

Joining Paul, the man who tried to explain the difference between a vulva and a vagina to a gynaecologist, and the man who helpfully advised women everywhere how they can save money on tampons (thank you!) is Bagdash.

Welcome Bagdash, your introductory package will arrive in 3-5 business days.

Bagdash’s contribution to society so far lies in his entirely cooked and very long comment on a Jezebel article, in which he kindly let the writer know that she does not seem to understand what a labia is, before divulging information about his height(?), penis size and opinion on a woman’s bodysuit.

We think Bagdash might just have a shot at president of The Men Who Know Everything About Vaginas Society (the title is a work in progress).

The comment appeared on an article published on Monday which called out e-commerce site Fashion Nova for spruiking a bodysuit that would barely cover a woman’s genitalia.

Mamamia reviews the viral Beginning Boutique bikini bottoms. Post continues after.

“I really want this Fashion Nova bodysuit that will only cover 15 per cent of my labia,” the piece by Ashley Reese was titled.

“The red Here For Fun Bodysuit (also available in an equally cooch-defying black) may result in a trip to the gynecologist,” it read.

“It may literally have to cling on for dear life upon a single labium majus.”

In case you were wondering, this is what the Here For Fun Bodysuit looks like: