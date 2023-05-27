Recently declassified documents revealed plans to assassinate Queen Elizabeth II during her tour of California just over 40 years ago.

The late royal and her husband Prince Philip were invited by then-President Ronald Reagan to see his home state.

A few weeks before authorities were alerted of an alleged sympathiser of the Irish Republican Army that wished for her death.

The royal couple spent a week exploring California after arriving on the Royal Yacht Brittania on February 26, 1983.

According to a report by the FBI, in February 1983, a San Francisco Police officer was contacted with a tip-off about members who attended the Dovre Club. The club was a well-known 'republican bar' known for customers that were sympathisers of the Provisional Irish Republican Army (PIRA).

The report claimed the unidentified patron had told the officer his daughter "had been killed in Northern Ireland by a rubber bullet". As such, he had plans to harm the British monarch.

