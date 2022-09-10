From Balmoral to Buckingham: Everything that's happened in King Charles' first day as monarch.

The nation's new monarch King Charles III travelled from Balmoral to Buckingham Palace on Friday morning UK time, following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Dressed in mourning clothes, the King left the Balmoral estate with his wife and newly appointed Queen Consort, Camilla, for Aberdeen. On arrival, he greeted staff before embarking on a flight to RAF Northolt, from where he was driven to Buckingham Palace.

Less than a day after assuming the position following his mother's death, King Charles III met with members of the public, Prime Minister Liz Truss and addressed the nation.

Here's everything that happened on his first day as monarch.

King Charles III arrived at Buckingham Palace.

On arrival at Buckingham Palace, King Charles III and his wife, Camilla, were greeted by a crowd of thousands.

Against the expectation of commentators, the King's car pulled up at the gates of the Palace, where he and Camilla exited and walked along the barricades to meet with the mourners. Over ten minutes, the King looked visibly moved by the outpouring of respect and affection for his late mother, expressed by the people. Spontaneous chants of 'God Save the King' erupted from the crowd.

Image: Getty.

He also viewed the floral tributes left for his late mother, before walking into the palace for the first time as King, alongside his Queen Consort, Camilla.

Image: Getty.