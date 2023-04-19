Dear Diary,

Well. I've never really written in one of these.

Hello. How do you do.

You see, it's my wife Camilla (I mostly call her Cam Cam). She thinks I need to start processing my feelings, ever since I yelled "BLOODY THING" at a pen in front of international news cameras. Writing a journal, she says, might help me put my emotions into words, and understand that it might not really be the pen that's the problem.

But have you ever been leaked on by a pen? Because it's really chuffing annoying. The ink gets on your hands and then your hands get on everything and before you know it you've ruined your new favourite suit and you've touched your face with inky hands and how is anyone meant to take me seriously as the upholder of a 1500-year-old monarchy if I have ink on my chin? And am wearing no pants? Because they're at the dry cleaners?