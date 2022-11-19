A cheating scandal and a private family life: Where is Kimberley Davies now?

Neighbours has been front of mind for us in 2022, with the beloved soap finally meeting its end in August this year, before announcing it will return with Amazon Prime in the new year.

After 37 years of Ramsay Street, the finale saw former stars come out in droves to celebrate the end of the show, including Kylie Minogue, Margot Robbie, Natalie Imbruglia, Jason Donovan, and Guy Pearce.

But while we revelled in the memories, one face was noticeably absent from the reunion.

Kimberley Davies was an Australian actress and model in the mid-90s, who was famous on television and in magazines.

She starred as Annalise Hartman on Neighbours for three years, becoming one of its most popular characters, until she left to pursue acting overseas.

But even though she's local to Australia again, her absence got fans talking, and wondering where she is today.

