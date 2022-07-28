"Susan? Where were you just then?" The 8 biggest moments from the Neighbours finale.

This evening marks the end of an era as the residents of Ramsay Street waved us goodbye in the last ever episode of Neighbours.

Over its 37-year tenure, Ramsay Street has become a familiar place for all of those living across Australia and the UK.

The beloved show has seen its fair share of drama including decades of deaths, weddings, births and even a few murders. But in March 2022, the production company behind the show announced it was all coming to an end.

The announcement came with the news that the UK's Channel 5 was dropping the Australian soap from its lineup.

Producers of the show said in an announcement that while they were "so sorry", they had "no option but to rest the show".

"We are so sorry to say that after nearly 37 years and almost 9,000 episodes broadcast, we have to confirm that Neighbours will cease production in the summer," the statement read.

"Following the loss of our key broadcast partner in the UK and despite an extensive search for alternative funding, we simply have no option but to rest the show."

Action-packed with emotion, cliffhangers and an endless amount of returning stars from years gone by, Neighbours certainly did not leave a dry eye throughout the nation this evening.

Here are the biggest moments that went down during Neighbours' final episode (including just a bit of gossip as well).

Neighbours actor, Craig McLachlan, wasn't seen in the final episode.

McLachlan, who played Henry Ramsay from 1987 to 1989, criticised the show for being shunned from the big send-off. Two years ago, the star was charged (and cleared) with sexual assault charges, and went on to say "cancel culture" deprived him of saying farewell.

McLachlan's on-screen sister Charlene (played by Kylie Minogue) and stepfather Harold Bishop (played by Ian Smith) were part of the final episode. Even the actor's on-screen late mother Madge (played by Anne Charleston) made a cameo as a ghost.