'I was drowning'. Kim gave birth to quints. Now her marriage has ended.

Kim Tucci remembers the day she darted off, with two kids in tow, for an ultrasound.

Her husband at the time, Vaughn wasn’t there. When they woke up that morning, neither knew this was going to be the day that changed their lives.

A few weeks prior Kim had received a very early positive on a pregnancy test. It was only seven days or so post ovulation. She didn’t know what that meant, and put it down to a “very healthy pregnancy”.

They’d always wanted four children. This was exciting.

But on this particular day, she was bleeding.

Kim was worried she was having a miscarriage, and at five weeks and five days pregnant, rushed to the ultrasound.

There was not one baby growing inside Kim, though.

“They started counting out the gestational sacs,” she told Mamamia. “At that point I was just absolutely shocked.”

There were five.

“I had to ask, ‘What’s that even called?’ And they said, ‘That would be quintuplets.'”

There was no history in Kim’s family of multiple births. They had not been conceived via IVF. In fact, Kim had been diagnosed with endometriosis, which for some women can compromise fertility.

When she told Vaughn, he was supportive. “We can do this,” he assured her.

Kim, however, was anxious. Her three other pregnancies had been what she describes as “really problematic”. All of them had been born early and she found herself asking; “If I can’t carry one to term, then how am I going to carry five?”

While the pregnancy was uncomfortable and painful, Kim described it as “the easiest pregnancy I’ve had”.

“A lot of women who carry multiples need a stitch to keep their cervix closed but I was really lucky that I didn’t have to go through any of that. My body just kind of knew what it needed to do, and just pushed through.”