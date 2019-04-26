Search
Celeb in 5: Friday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has shared the emotional final words the mother of his children Kim Porter spoke to him before her death.

Sean "Didddy" Combs, has done a candid interview, speaking about the sudden death of Kim Porter, his ex-partner and mother of three of his children, who passed away suddenly in November 2018 from pneumonia.

In a cover story with Essence Magazinethe singer shared her emotional final words.

"She had the flu, and she sent the kids over to my house so they wouldn't get sick," he shared. "One night I was checking on her, and she was like, 'Puffy, take care of my babies.' She actually said that to me before she died."

The couple had been separated for over a decade when she passed away, but the pair remained close friends as they co-parented their children together.

The American rapper further shared how the passing of the mother of his children has changed his role as a father.

"My family was always first, but there are countless times when I chose work over everything else," Combs explained. "But every day I can hear her telling me to go and spend some time with the kids and make sure everybody's all right, like she would do.

"I'm just a lot more present, and, most important, now my kids come before anything else in my life."

2. Pink explains why she and her husband have been in couples’ counselling for 17 years.

Pink has shared that she and her husband Carey Hart have been going to couple's therapy for 17 years, crediting the counselling for the couple's longevity.

Speaking with NBC in America, the "Walk Me Home" singer said she deals with depression and anxiety, and hopes that by having candid conversations about mental health, the taboo nature of the topic will be removed.

From the discussion of mental health came the topic of her marriage, where she was candid with journalist Carson Daly about the struggles she and Daly have experienced.

"Carey and I have been in couples’ counselling almost our entire 17 years that we’ve been together. It’s the only reason we’re still together," the singer revealed about her marriage with Carey Hart, who she shares two children with.

Asked why it's so important, Pink responded, "Because he speaks Polish. I speak Italian. And she [the therapist] speaks both. We don't speak the same language."

"We come from broken families and we had no model of: How are we supposed to keep this family together, and live this crazy life?”

"So we go to counselling and it works."

3. Taylor Swift has finally confirmed the name of her new song after torturing fans for weeks with little hints.


It's been a big day for Swifties.

This afternoon at exactly 4pm AEST, Taylor Swift finally dropped her latest song and accompanying music video, 'ME!' and it was a visual feast of rainbows and butterflies.

The music video and song features Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco, her cats Olivia and Meredith, as well the most fantastic pastel lemon pantsuit we've ever seen.

This is the 29-year-old's first musical release since her 2017 album Reputation, and it was very highly anticipated. In typical Swift fashion, the pop star hosted a listening party as well as a 24-hour countdown to the live Youtube premiere. In hindsight, she's also been hinting at a rainbow and pastel tinted music release with her Instagram filled with sequin and butterfly-filled photos.

Luckily, ME! definitely lived up to its hype.

4. “Just saw a video of you ripping me to shreds”: Justin Bieber has publicly called out a TV presenter for making fun of his comeback performance.


FYI, the Biebs is not happy.

Currently in the midst of a comeback, not everybody was a fan of the 25-year-old's spontaneous Coachella performance with Arianda Grande, namely host of E!'s Nightly Pop music program, Morgan Stewart, who accused the singer of lip-syncing.

“Okay, I did not realise it was gonna be that bad," she said on the panel show.

However, responding to the allegations, both Beiber and Grande have both spoken out against Stewart's critique on Twitter.

"Imagine if you spent even half the time you spend laughing at other people's expense, actually building people up and encouraging. [Imagine] people how much positivity you could bring. What hurts about this is the fact that you have a platform to make a difference," he wrote, tagging Stewart on Twitter.

Grande has also called out Stewart's behaviour, labelling it as mean and unkind.

“One day everybody that works at all them blogs will realise how unfulfilled they are and purposeless what they’re doing is and hopefully shift their focus elsewhere," she wrote in a series of tweets which have since been deleted.

"I don’t like when people try to ruin beautiful moments for my friends that’s all. Have a good day.”

5. Davey Lloyd on why he and Florence Moerenhout didn't get together outside of Bachelor in Paradise.

When Davey Lloyd was sent home from this year's of Bachelor in Paradise, he didn't expect he'd be back.

We first met Davey as the larrakin on Sam Frost's season of The Bachelorette. We then saw him again on last year's Bachelor in Paradise, when Jake Ellis and Leah Costa kept him and Florence Moerenhout from having the romance they deserved.

So, when Davey turned up in Paradise again this year saying he hoped Flo would be returning too... We crossed our fingers. But then he was sent home again... The day before she arrived. Life ain't fair.

 

Déjà vu ????

But in a promo for next week, Davey is shown returning to the island - third time's a charm, we hope?

Speaking to Mamamia, the 29-year-old said he was "not at all" expecting to be asked back to Fiji.

"I went home and tried to get on with my life again," he said. "I went back to work and then [producers] called me up and were like 'Do you want to come back?'"

Read our full interview with Davey Lloyd about his return to Bachelor in Paradise here.

