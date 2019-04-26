Celeb in 5: Friday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has shared the emotional final words the mother of his children Kim Porter spoke to him before her death.

Sean "Didddy" Combs, has done a candid interview, speaking about the sudden death of Kim Porter, his ex-partner and mother of three of his children, who passed away suddenly in November 2018 from pneumonia.

In a cover story with Essence Magazine, the singer shared her emotional final words.

"She had the flu, and she sent the kids over to my house so they wouldn't get sick," he shared. "One night I was checking on her, and she was like, 'Puffy, take care of my babies.' She actually said that to me before she died."

The couple had been separated for over a decade when she passed away, but the pair remained close friends as they co-parented their children together.

The American rapper further shared how the passing of the mother of his children has changed his role as a father.

"My family was always first, but there are countless times when I chose work over everything else," Combs explained. "But every day I can hear her telling me to go and spend some time with the kids and make sure everybody's all right, like she would do.

"I'm just a lot more present, and, most important, now my kids come before anything else in my life."

2. Pink explains why she and her husband have been in couples’ counselling for 17 years.