Davey Lloyd on why he and Florence Moerenhout didn't get together outside of Bachelor in Paradise.

When Davey Lloyd was sent home from this year’s of Bachelor in Paradise, he didn’t expect he’d be back.

We first met Davey as the larrakin on Sam Frost’s season of The Bachelorette. We then saw him again on last year’s Bachelor in Paradise, when Jake Ellis and Leah Costa kept him and Florence Moerenhout from having the romance they deserved.

So, when Davey turned up in Paradise again this year saying he hoped Flo would be returning too… We crossed our fingers. But then he was sent home again… The day before she arrived. Life ain’t fair.

View this post on Instagram Déjà vu ???? A post shared by Davey Lloyd ⚡️ (@davey_lloyd) on Apr 16, 2019 at 9:55pm PDT

But in a promo for next week, Davey is shown returning to the island – third time’s a charm, we hope?

Speaking to Mamamia, the 29-year-old said he was “not at all” expecting to be asked back to Fiji.

“I went home and tried to get on with my life again,” he said. “I went back to work and then [producers] called me up and were like ‘Do you want to come back?'”

When asked why he agreed, he said he “just wanted a bloody rose, to be honest”, and honestly, fair enough Davey, your reality TV appearance to rose ratio is not very high.

He was excited by the prospect of running into Flo on the island.

“I definitely was hoping [she would be there]… It was a shame that I left pretty much straight before she came in. Then it was like ‘This could be a second chance’. I just wanted to see what happened when I got in there.”