Kim Kardashian and Lindsay Lohan are in the middle of a rather savage Instagram squabble.

It may be the very last day of January in 2018, but you’d be forgiven for thinking you’ve travelled back in time upon seeing the names ‘Kim Kardashian’ and ‘Lindsay Lohan’ in the same headline.

It hasn’t been since 2006, when Kim was still just Paris Hilton‘s wardrobe organiser stylist and photobombing images of her boss out partying with The Parent Trap star that the two have mingled in the same circles.

And yet, here we are, 12 years later and chit-chatting about the bitter war of words the two have shared in the comments section of Instagram.

It all started when Kim started posting a series of very-nearly-nude-but-also-not-quite-so-Instagram-wouldn't-delete-them pics for her 106 million followers.

Case in point: