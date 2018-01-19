By all accounts, Khloe Kardashian is very happy right now.

Last month, she finally confirmed the news she was expecting a baby with partner Tristan Thompson.

“My greatest dream realized,” she captioned the announcement.

✨ Day 1 of 2018 ✨ A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jan 1, 2018 at 10:08am PST

Now her ex-husband, Lamar Odom, has tried to deliver a dig at his ex-wife – and failed spectacularly, thanks to Kim Kardashian.

Burn!???? Lamar Odom on Khloe Kardashian: I knew my marriage to Khloe was over “when she was on her second or third NBA player”. pic.twitter.com/grmD3j8C3q — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) January 18, 2018

“Lamar Odom on Khloe Kardashian: I knew my marriage to Khloe was over ‘when she was on her second or third NBA player’,” NBC senior executive Mike Sington, tweeted.

“BURN”.