No ring and separate houses: All the signs Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's marriage is over.

In the first week of January, reports emerged that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's marriage was coming to an end.

As reported by multiple outlets, including People, Page Six and The New York Post, Kardashian is reportedly preparing to file for divorce from West after nearly seven years of marriage.

At the time, Page Six claimed that Kardashian had hired celebrity divorce lawyer Laura Wasser for the proceedings.

Watch the trailer for the final season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians below.



Video via hayu.

"They are keeping it low-key but they are done," a source told the publication. "Kim has hired Laura Wasser and they are in settlement talks."

However, almost a month later, Kardashian and West are still yet to respond to the claims. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

According to US Weekly, Kardashian is yet to file for divorce as the couple are still working on their settlement.

"Kim wants the divorce settlement finalised before formally filing," one source told the publication.

Another source agreed, adding: "Kim has had all of her and Kanye’s financials and properties ready to be split; it’s a very fair deal for everyone. Friends thought she was going to file in September, but she’s holding out. That does not mean that everything behind the scenes is already done."

While we await ~official confirmation~ from Kardashian and West themselves, here are the six definitive signs that their marriage is over.

Kim isn't wearing her wedding ring.

Ah, yes. The number one sign of an impending celebrity divorce.

In recent weeks, Kim Kardashian has shared several photos to Instagram without her wedding ring.