A very important investigation into all the products spotted on Kim Kardashian's vanity.

There's nothing pervier than knowing what's in a celebrity's beauty cupboard. Like, what they *actually* put on their face. And body. And hair.

However, with pretty much every celebrity, ever, now owning their own skincare brand - most of the time you'll find the products they say they use are all their own stuff. Obviously.

Watch: Kim K says she sleeps in her makeup. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

Which is what you'd assume to be the case with someone like Kim Kardashian, right?

The reality star and entrepreneur recently dropped her own skincare line, SKKN, so you'd imagine her cupboard would be stocked with her own brand (or at least Kylie Jenner's skincare brand).