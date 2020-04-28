As rumours continue to swirl about the health of North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un, there has been plenty of speculation about his successor.

The most obvious person tipped to take over the leadership in the event of Kim Jong-un’s death is his younger sister, 31-year-old Kim Yo-jong – but this is likely only because his kid/s are currently too young.

Yes, Kim, who has led North Korea since 2011, is a father.

Currently, North Korea has been controlled by three consecutive generations of the Kim bloodline over the past seven decades. Reporting from inside North Korea is notoriously difficult, especially on matters concerning the country’s leadership, given tight controls on information.

It’s so difficult, that we’re not actually sure if – or how many – children he has.

Kim Jong-un’s wife.

International media have identified Ri Sol-ju as the wife of Kim Jong-un.

The BBC, quoting an analyst who spoke to South Korea’s The Korea Times, reported that Kim’s father, Kim Jong-il, hastily arranged his son’s marriage after suffering a stroke in 2008.

They reportedly married in 2009.

Unsurprisingly, very little information about Ri Sol-ju has appeared in official North Korean sources, but foreign media has reported more speculative information. Very little is known about her life, and her year of birth is thought to be between 1985 and 1989, meaning she is aged 30-35.

Ri's family is reportedly from the North's political elite. Her mother heads a gynecology ward and her father is a professor.

It's believed she studied music abroad in China and was also a cheerleader. The BBC reported there is a North Korean singer with the same name, and though it has never been confirmed it is likely she is the same person.

She made her first public appearance at the funeral of Kim's father in 2011, CNN reported, and has been seen at his side numerous times throughout the years.