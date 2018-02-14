Celeb in 5: Wednesday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. She might not have wanted to hear from Sarah Jessica Paker, but Kim Cattrall has thanked Cynthia Nixon for her condolences.

While we know that Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker aren’t exactly on erm… speaking terms, it seems like there’s no love lost between her and Sex and the City co-star Cynthia Nixon.

Responding to Kim’s Instagram of her and her late brother, Chris Cattrall, Cynthia expressed her condolences.

“Hey Kim, such awful news. So sorry to hear. Sending you love. XO,” she wrote.

And it seems like Kim was touched by the sentiment and responded with, "Cynthia, hearing your voice meant so much to me. Thank you for reaching out. Love Kim."

This comes as good news for die-hard Sex and the City fans who have had to wither the recent drama between Kim and Sarah Jessica Parker (who sent Cattrall a similar message and it um, didn't go well). It's kind of just nice to know that there's still some love left between some the original cast.

2. Married At First Sight's Davina once stood next to Kylie Jenner's brother Brody... and that is all.



It seems Aussie tabloids can't get enough of Married At First Sight's Davina Rankin.

The latest groundbreaking piece of dirt to be unearthed? That she has a met a few American and British reality stars.

Yep, it seems Davina once stood next to and got a photo with Kendall and Kylie Jenner's half-brother Brody Jenner back in 2013 after meeting him during a photoshoot for surf brand The Mad Hueys.