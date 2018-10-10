'My daughter wouldn't sleep without me in the room. This genius trick stopped that.'

My now three-and-a-half-year-old daughter, Soleil, was never a great sleeper. It took two years before she started sleeping through the night. When she finally fell into a great rhythm of napping during the day for two hours and sleeping like a log all night, I didn’t want to mess with whatever secret sleeping gold we’d struck!

Don’t get me wrong, it still wasn’t easy. The bedtime routine would take close to two hours; from dinner to lights out, every step was a battle. A constant negotiation. Not to mention she wasn’t falling asleep until 9pm.

I knew she was probably due to drop her day nap – and her bedtime would no doubt become easier and faster – however there was one thing holding me back. I’d just fallen pregnant with my second and there was no way my exhausted, nauseas and miserable first-trimester-self could hack a full day of toddler life without that nap.

As a yoga teacher, wellness coach and meditation guide I was already sold on the benefits and power of meditation. That's when I go thinking that I just needed to find a way to get my daughter to jump onboard. But the last thing she wanted to do was meditate with me. Like most active children, she resisted every suggestion to 'breathe' and 'be calm'.

Then Amy Taylor-Kabbaz and her incredible Bedtime Explorers kid’s meditation podcasts came into the picture. I shared Amy’s meditations with her, sold to Soleil as 'story-time', and after just one episode, I knew we were about to hit a breakthrough.