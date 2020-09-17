"She's scared of being without me." I'm homeschooling my 5 year old in lockdown and she's regressing.

Picture this.

After years of trying, you find out you’re pregnant. You carry this baby inside you.

You birth her, feed her and stay up all night with her. You teach her to say important words like ‘Mamma’ and ‘Gilmore Girls’.

You witness her first steps, which she took in front of all the other kids at mother’s group who are yet to crawl properly.

You eventually emerge from the bliss/nightmare that is maternity leave and experience another first - sobbing uncontrollably at your boss when he asks you how the first day of childcare drop off went.

You and your girl both get used to this new phase of parenting and you realise that looming not far off is the next BIG first. The first year of school. You picture yourself managing lunchboxes and making new mum friends, and most importantly for your darling, yet intense, only child - rules, structure and learning that other people provide.

You know this will be another transition that will be hard, but you thank your lucky stars that school is a 14 year patch of upbringing for your child that you don't really have to be there for. Nor are you really in charge of.

You even look forward to sitting down at the kitchen table to do homework together, cause you will absolutely be one of those mums that will get involved, but not so involved that you have to bake cakes.

Finally, the day arrives. You send her off into the world to start her life as a ‘learner’. The first week of school is joyous.

The next few are tough with lots of emotions but for the most part you both get through it and yes it’s harder than expected but nothing either of you can’t handle.