An important investigation into whether your dog can sense you're pregnant.

Does my dog know I’m pregnant? This is a question I get asked SO often.

Does your dog know that you are actually carrying a baby in your belly? And when you come home from the hospital, do they know that the baby you bring home was the same thing that was in your stomach? I can’t tell you for sure, but I would say it’s highly unlikely that they can connect the dots to that degree.

However, dogs are highly intelligent animals with an incredible sense of smell, and can be very sensitive to change. Change in your odour from your shift in hormones to changes in your moods and emotions, routines, body posture and how you are feeling.

Video via Mamamia

The human body really does an amazing job preparing for newborns. A pregnant women's body is changing all the time, especially as they are nearing giving birth.

In the last trimester, our dogs might even be able to smell the amniotic fluid and the milk production; they might also be able to hear the fetal heartbeat, although there's not a lot of scientific evidence to prove this (but it’s still pretty incredible when you think about it.)

Here are the changes our dogs detect during pregnancy, and examples I noticed with my dog, Cooper.

Dogs detect changes in our odour.

Pregnant women are bursting with hormones. And hormones can alter the body odour of humans.

Dogs have an innate ability to pick up on these changes. I mean, they don’t actually know what’s about to happen (i.e. a human growing inside your belly and a baby coming out in nine months time) but they definitely know that something is going on.

I could tell very early on that my dog had sensed some changes in me. But that was also because I was incredibly unwell in my first few months so our routine had also changed significantly and I’m sure my moods and my body posture were all different too.

Cooper giving Harper some kisses in my belly! Image: Supplied.