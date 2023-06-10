Khloe Kardashian didn't connect with her newborn son for ‘months’.

Khloe Kardashian has gotten candid about struggling to connect with her 10-month-old son Tatum who was born via a surrogate.

The mother-of-two opened up on the latest episode of season three of The Kardashians about the differences in her bond with her two kids.

“When you compare it, between True and him, it’s a very different experience,” the 38-year-old told her mum Kris Jenner, “like the connection."

Khloe continues, “Like with True, it took me a couple of days to be like, ‘Okay, this is my daughter’, and I was super into it – but just days.

“But with him, it’s taken me, like, months. I love him and I love kids but I definitely still don’t have that complete bond.”

After falling pregnant with her daughter in 2017, the reality star and her on and off again ex Tristan Thompson opted for a surrogate to carry their second baby in 2021.

Amid the emotional difficulties of having someone else give birth to your child, a week after the embryo transfer, Khloe found out that Tristan had secretly fathered a child with fitness model Maralee Nichols.