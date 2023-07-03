Kevin Spacey's sexual assault trial has begun. Here's everything we know so far.

Warning: This article deals with accounts of sexual assault and may be triggering for survivors of abuse.

Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey is on trial in the UK, facing dozens of allegations of historic sex offences.

The 63-year-old has pleaded not guilty to charges committed against four men in the years spanning 2001 to 2013. On day one of the trial in London’s Southwark Crown Court, prosecution lawyer Christine Agnew told the jury that Spacey was a "sexual bully" who "does not respect personal boundaries or space, a man who it would seem delights in making others feel powerless and uncomfortable".

Prosecutor Agnew described Spacey as "a man who sexually assaults other men”, saying, “His preferred method of assault is, it appears, to grab aggressively other men in the crotch. On one occasion things went further than that," he alleged.

"None of the men wanted to be touched by Kevin Spacey Fowler in a sexual way but he doesn't seem to have cared very much for their feelings – he did what he wanted to do – for his own personal sexual gratification."

In response to the prosecution's opening statement, Spacey's defence barrister Patrick Gibbs KC told the jury that over the trial they would hear some "deliberate exaggerations and many damned lies".

"What has been reimagined with a sinister spin? What has been made up or twisted?"

So what exactly is this trial about and what do we need to know? We've rounded up all the information in one place as the court case kicks off in London.

Is this Kevin Spacey's first time on trial?

No. In 2022, Kevin Spacey stood trial in a $40 million civil lawsuit made by Anthony Rapp who claimed that the actor molested him when he was a teenager in 1986. In October 2022, a New York jury formally dismissed the case after finding that Anthony's lawyers failed to prove that Spacey “touched a sexual or intimate part” of Rapp.

Earlier in 2022, Kevin lost his appeal to pay a $31 million arbitration award to the producers of House of Cards. The actor starred in the popular series for the first five seasons before the show was cancelled in season six.

How long will the trial go for?

The trial is expected to last four weeks.