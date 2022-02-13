Millions lost, two kids and 33 years together: Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick’s longlasting love.

When actors Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick met for the first time, she was a shy 12-year-old fan, and he was 19 having just wrapped up a major play.

"A little girl was in there who had just seen the matinee, and her brother said, 'you liked that actor, go tell him you liked him,' and it was Kyra," Bacon recalled on The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson in 2014.

Their brief and fleeting encounter wouldn't mean much until they met again about a decade later in 1987, where they both worked on the film Lemon Sky.

Now, after 34 years together, two children and a marriage that has defied the clutches of Hollywood fame, the pair are still as in love as ever.

Let's take a look back at their relationship, shall we?

How did Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick meet?

In 1987, the pair worked on the film Lemon Sky together, and despite Sedwick's former fondness of his work, she wasn't too much of a fan of him on set.

"I found her, you know, really very beautiful and sexy and aloof," Bacon said during an interview with Piers Morgan in 2014. "And I was just immediately in love with her and she was just immediately put off by me."

In Sedgwick's own words, she recalled him being "cocky" after watching him board a van to their movie set, later admitting she was initially put off by his appearance and demeanour.

"He definitely wasn’t my type. In fact, I vividly remember looking at his butt when he walked away after we first met and thinking, 'Well, I guess some girls like that,'" she told Redbook in 2008.

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick on Lemon Sky. Image: Youtube.