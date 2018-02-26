The strange "flaw" in Kendall Jenner's new photo proves women just can't win.

At just 22, Kendall Jenner has already carved out an enviable life. She’s a world famous reality star and supermodel with millions in the bank and a long list of celebrity exes. Yet her latest photos are being shamed online.

Apparently, her toes are kind of weird, according to some fans.

Yes, we’re now living in a world where women are being judged based on the appearance of their toes. Their toes. What a time to be alive.

It all started when Kendall posted a photo of herself on Instagram on Monday from a black and white shoot she did recently with photographer Sasha Samsonova who has also photographed her sister, Kylie.

Kendall was completely naked in the photos but all anyone could talk about were her toes.

@sashasamsonova A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Feb 25, 2018 at 9:46am PST

Here are some of the comments:

“I love it ????????but what’s up with her foot???????”