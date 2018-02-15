Kendall Jenner is in the middle of a love triangle lawsuit and it's quite a doozy.

Kendall Jenner has been caught in the middle of a love triangle and her momager Kris is salivating over the potential TV ratings.

The 22-year-old model’s rumoured tryst with American basketballer Blake Griffin was confirmed for the first time this week, when the Detroit Pistons player’s former fiancée filed a palimony lawsuit on Valentine’s Day.

In documents obtained by celebrity publication The Blast, Griffin is accused of caring “more about the glamour of dating a Hollywood celebrity than the day-to-day responsibilities of being a father and a family man.”

Let’s set the scene, shall we?

Griffin and Brynn Cameron – a former professional women’s basketball player and the mother of his two young children – were set to get married on July 28, 2017, but postponed their wedding just weeks before over a prenuptial disagreement.

Allegedly, it took about the length of a milk bottle's expiry date for the athlete to pursue Jenner instead of his partner of eight years.

The Blast reports Cameron claims that pushing the date of their wedding back meant her partner “immediately embarked on a high-profile affair with Jenner”, including going on a "humiliating" public holiday with his new girlfriend in the Hamptons in August.