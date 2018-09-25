Exactly how Keli Lane managed to conceal five pregnancies in eight years.

In September 1996, Keli Lane arrived at a friend’s afternoon wedding alongside her boyfriend Duncan Gillies.

Just two days earlier, the then 21-year-old had given birth to a baby girl, Tegan Lee Lane.

Her friends and even Gillies himself didn’t suspect a thing – Keli was her normal self, dancing and drinking the night away.

But to this day, Keli’s daughter Tegan has never been found.

Now, eight years on from being convicted of murdering her two-day-old daughter, Keli is determined to prove her innocence.

The 43-year-old reached out to award-winning Australian journalist Caro Meldrum-Hanna to investigate her story.

In new ABC series EXPOSED: The Case of Keli Lane, Caro and investigative journalist Elise Worthington delved into one of Australia’s most notorious crimes, investigating what exactly happened to Tegan, who would now be 22 years old.

The first episode of EXPOSED: The Case of Keli Lane will air on Tuesday September 25 on the ABC.

But perhaps the most baffling part of the Keli Lane case is how she effortlessly managed to conceal five pregnancies from her parents, her water polo team mates, her boyfriends and her family.

Between 1992 and 1999, Keli fell pregnant five times. But over the course of those eight years, there was only one person who ever knew about her pregnancies.

When she fell pregnant for the first time in 1992 at 17 years old, Keli told her high school boyfriend before terminating the pregnancy.

She later fell pregnant again at 18 years old in 1994, before terminating the pregnancy at 20 weeks.

“From Keli Lane’s point of view, she thought [concealing the pregnancies] wasn’t hard at all. It was actually sort of remarkably easy,” Caro told Mamamia.