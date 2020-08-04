'It took ages.' How Keira's small business secured a spot in one of Australia's biggest retailers.

Keira Rumble is the founder and CEO of Krumbled Foods, an Aussie wellness and beauty brand. They produce a range of snack bars called Beauty Bites, which include five unique ingredients to help support glowing skin, stronger nails, hair and improve overall gut health. And, they come in various delicious flavours.

Nine months after launching the bars, Krumbled Foods Beauty Bites landed a spot in Coles supermarkets acoss the country.

But as Keira explained to Mia Freedman on the Lady Startup podcast, it wasn't all that simple.

"We launched into Priceline to start with," Keira began explaining.

"I would literally fly down to Melbourne and make a 15 minute appointment. I was fortunate because I had a connection to Priceline through my social media. So I reached out to the PR girl and said, 'I want to sit down with you and talk about something.' And she said, 'Ok cool, I have 15 minutes here.'

"So I flew down to Melbourne (this was when I wasn't making any money), had a 15 minute chat and she said, 'I love it. Come back to me with more,'" Keira continued.

At this point, Beauty Bites was only just beginning. Keira had her food technologist and the formulation, but not much more. The next step was to pay for her IP to be developed and to find a manufacturer to actually make the product.

"I paid for my IP to be developed with my guidelines and then we had to find the right manufacturer after 18 months of R and D (research and development)," Keira recalled.