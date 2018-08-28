The recent Keeping up with the Kardashians error that makes us think it's not... real.

On a recent flight, the length of which I do not feel comfortable specifying, I spent the entire time watching Keeping up with the Kardashians.
It was… excellent. Over the course of
14 hours worth a number of episodes, Kim got mad about Kourtney not wanting to hang out with them and said she was the “least interesting to look at” anyway, Khloé felt art-shamed by Kris so created fake art from a fake artist and made her hang it in her house, Kim developed a passing interest in homelessness, and also struggled with body image issues despite having the most celebrated figure in modern Western civilisation.
YOU CAN’T SCRIPT THIS SH*T.
At least, that’s what I thought. Until something came to my attention.
You see, ever since the Kardashians/Jenners/Wests/Disicks/Webster(s)? started documenting a vast majority of their lives on social media as well as their reality show, people have spotted... inconsistencies. Problems. Lies, if you will.
And a recent recap of the latest episode of Keeping up with the Kardashians published on The Cut makes it clear that the timeline of the show makes precisely no sense.
Using Snapchat footage as evidence, Mariah Smith compares the sequence of scenes in episode four of season 15 to the sequence of... life, and discovers a crushing reality.
THE DRAMA CAN'T BE REAL BECAUSE IT'S ALL FILMED OUT OF ORDER.
Top Comments
Of course its not real! You don't even have to look that hard. I've only seen one episode of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" in my life and it was the episode where the family hires a nanny. It wasn't a real nanny, of course, but actually a former porn star who was probably trying to break into acting. (This porn star was also one of Charlie Sheen's girlfriends and would be in the news several years later when he had his breakbown.)
I'm not a fan of the show and have only half watched a few episodes when they've been on in the background while I'm working, but even I could tell almost immediately that the whole thing is scripted and edited. They're terrible actors to begin with, so it's easy to tell when they're playing out a storyline as opposed to having a genuine reaction, and the inconsistencies in hair styles and colour throughout the episodes make it obvious the scenes have been mashed together. The only difference between this show and a scripted soap opera is that the characters in this use their real names.