The recent Keeping up with the Kardashians error that makes us think it's not... real.

On a recent flight, the length of which I do not feel comfortable specifying, I spent the entire time watching Keeping up with the Kardashians.

It was… excellent. Over the course of 14 hours worth a number of episodes, Kim got mad about Kourtney not wanting to hang out with them and said she was the “least interesting to look at” anyway, Khloé felt art-shamed by Kris so created fake art from a fake artist and made her hang it in her house, Kim developed a passing interest in homelessness, and also struggled with body image issues despite having the most celebrated figure in modern Western civilisation.

YOU CAN’T SCRIPT THIS SH*T.

At least, that’s what I thought. Until something came to my attention.

You see, ever since the Kardashians/Jenners/Wests/Disicks/Webster(s)? started documenting a vast majority of their lives on social media as well as their reality show, people have spotted... inconsistencies. Problems. Lies, if you will.

And a recent recap of the latest episode of Keeping up with the Kardashians published on The Cut makes it clear that the timeline of the show makes precisely no sense.

Using Snapchat footage as evidence, Mariah Smith compares the sequence of scenes in episode four of season 15 to the sequence of... life, and discovers a crushing reality.

THE DRAMA CAN'T BE REAL BECAUSE IT'S ALL FILMED OUT OF ORDER.