Yes, Katy Perry is at King Charles' coronation. Here's why.

A royal affair usually summons the fancy elite of England's high society. Think Duchesses, Dukes, Lords and Ladies alike.

And that's who made up the bulk of King Charles' coronation guests – but there was one standout. Another royal, in fact. The queen of pop herself, Katy Perry.

Watch Katy Perry on Carpool Karaoke right here. Post continues after video.



Video via The Late Late Show with James Cordon.

Wondering why the heck she's there? Well, we've unpacked the most Googled questions around Katy Perry's appearance right here for you.

Why is Katy Perry at the coronation?

Good question. She's at the coronation because she's performing at the after party.

Famously, a fair few entertainers rejected King Charles' invitation to perform at his coronation. Harry Styles was asked, and he said no. Adele was asked, and she said nah thanks. The Spice Girls said narp. Elton John was asked – even though he was besties with Princess Diana – and he, unsurprisingly said no too.

But Katy Perry was free and able, so she was there to sing.

What is Katy Perry wearing to the coronation?

Katy definitely stood out amongst the sea of suits and formal dresses. And are we really surprised? This woman is best known for dressing as a human latex cupcake.