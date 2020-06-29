A difficult childhood and hitting rock bottom: Katy Perry’s tumultuous life in the spotlight.

Content warning: This post contains mentions of suicide, and may be triggering for some readers.

Katy Perry has opened up about hitting rock bottom after briefly ending her relationship with Orlando Bloom in 2017.

The American singer shared in a new interview that she ended her relationship with the British actor after her album, Witness, failed commercially, selling less than a tenth of her previous album, Prism.

"My career was on this trajectory when it was going up, up and up and then I had the smallest shift, not that huge from an outside perspective. But for me it was seismic," the 35-year-old recalled.

"I had given so much out, and it literally broke me in half," she added.

"I had broken up with my boyfriend, who is now my baby daddy-to-be.

"And then I was excited about flying high off the next record.

"But the validation did not make me high, and so I just crashed."

The singer went on to explain that her faith helped her through the difficult period.

"It was so important for me to be broken so that I could find my wholeness in a whole other way," she said.

"Gratitude is probably the thing that saved my life, because if I did not find that I would have wallowed in my own sadness and probably just jumped."

Amid Perry's new interview, we look back at her tumultuous life in the spotlight.

A unique upbringing.

Katy Perry was born as Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson on October 25, 1984.

Perry, who has an older sister and a younger brother, was raised by two religious pastors, Mary Christine and Maurice Keith Hudson.

After having a "wild youth", which involved Perry's mother dating Jimi Hendrix, Mary and Maurice describe themselves as a "dynamic couple" of "prophet/evangelists".

Over the years, Perry has opened up about her unique and often difficult upbringing.

