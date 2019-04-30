For 6 years, Spencer thought he was in a relationship with Katy Perry. Then he met Harriet.

Through their investigations, however, hosts Nev Schulman and Max Joseph uncovered that the person Morrill believed to be Perry was in fact a woman named Harriet from Gloucester.

"We've found the person you've been talking to beyond really any shred of doubt, and you still want to believe the thing that makes you happier," Nev tells Morrill. "You need to know that you're not talking to Katy Perry."

In the episode, the woman offers Morrill an apology for stringing him along all this time.

"I just got to a point to where I couldn’t imagine like not talking to you," she explained. "I’ve been through some tough times throughout the time we’ve been talking the past six years. Like my dad died two years ago... I’m like genuinely sorry. I can’t change what I did, but I understand that it was really wrong."

At first, seemed to come to terms with the fact he wasn’t actually dating Katy Perry.

But, when Nev and Max caught up with Spencer months later, he admitted he was still emailing the fake Perry e-mail address.

Katy Perry expressed sadness over what went down.

"You know, like, my heart goes out to [Morrill] actually because anybody that's been fooled like that or just, you know, people have dreams, and people live in different parts of world where not everything is always so accessible...

"I felt bad for him, and so I didn't really like to indulge in that. Someone sent me a link [to the story] and I didn't actually read through it because I just think it's really unfortunate and very sad."