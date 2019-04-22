"If you think you're too smart to fall for a catfish, you need to watch the film Searching."

It’s easy to think you would never be catfished.

Sure, you can understand how it could happen to someone else. How a person could be manipulated into thinking they were friends with, or even in love with, another person online who they’d never met.

But not you. You’re far too smart for that.

I thought the same. Then I watched the movie Searching and it made me think long and hard about just how vulnerable I am online. Maybe, even to a catfish.

You can watch the trailer for Searching below, post continues after video.

To be clear, Searching isn’t a ‘new’ movie – the technology thriller debuted at the Sundance Film Festival in January, 2018, and hit Australian cinemas late last year. But given our current obsession with catfishing, it felt like an appropriate choice of a Sunday night movie.

Searching follows a chain of events after David Kim (played by John Cho) realises his 16-year-old daughter Margot (Michelle La) is missing when she fails to reply to his messages the day after attending a late-night study session.

As local, decorated detective (played by Debra Messing) is tasked with finding the missing teenager, David decides to search the one place we all keep our secrets – her laptop. There, he begins tracing Margot’s digital footprint and discovers he doesn’t know his daughter as well as he thought he did.