The Spill: Sunday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. ‘I locked myself in the car and cried several times’: Katy Perry has spoken of losing her grandmother shortly after announcing her pregnancy.

Katy Perry has opened up about the rollercoaster of emotions she faced in the wake of COVID-19.

This morning on the Morning Show, the 35-year-old pop star spoke candidly about several life-altering events she has been grappling, from loss to new life.

“I lost my grandmother, I lost my cat, and I have a child coming, and a record coming…

“I locked myself in the car and cried several times in this eleven-week period,” she added.

Katy had a close relationship with her 99-year-old grandmother, and shared that she was grateful she had the chance to share the news of her pregnancy before her passing.

“It’s an emotionally intense time and on top of it, obviously, we’re all, as a world, experiencing and going through something together which is weird.”

2. The Bachelorette’s Lee Elliot reveals his wedding to Georgia Love has been put on hold.

Four years on from when the pair first fell in love on the Bachelorette, Georgia Love and her Fiance Lee Elliot have made the decision to put their wedding plans on hold.

38-year-old Lee reminisced in an Instagram post, writing: “From where we were meant to be flying out to today to pick our wedding venue”, sharing pictures of the couple’s time in Italy.