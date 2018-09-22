Why we can't stop staring at this woman's uncomfortable changing room photos.

Every woman has had an uncomfortable changing room experience.

Where your skin is pulled and rubbed by struggling seams, and your flesh poked, squished and nipped at by buttons and zippers that won’t do up.

Trying on clothes can be deeply upsetting for some women. On any given day, you can walk out with a few things you really love, and on others, nothing except for a sweaty face, red and irritated skin and a shred of self-confidence.

Personally, I’ve held back tears walking out of change rooms, having to mumble to the sales assistant that it ‘didn’t quite fit right’.

Not fitting into clothes is also a silent kind of shame.

No one ever walks out into the open mirror area with their bra exposed because the fabric is cut too tight over their breasts, or wearing jeans that won’t get up over your thighs.

It’s for precisely this reason Katie Sturino is sharing her uncomfortable changing room photos on Instagram, to show other women it’s the clothes, not their bodies, that need to change.