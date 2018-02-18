ROAD TEST: The breast sweat spray that promises to mop up your damp boobs.

Hello again.

Previously, we’ve established I’m a bit… sweaty.

I’ve been known to get a bit damp under breast. And pit. And any other fold of skin that rubs up against another fold of skin.

Last time we chatted, I was sticking good ole sanitary pads on the inside of my top to fight grubby underarm stains. We’ve also discussed the life changing magic of Neat 3B Cream.

So in today’s instalment of me trying things I’ve seen on the internet to not be wet all the time, I’d like to introduce you to Megababe’s Bust Dust.

Yes, Bust Dust.

Created by Katie Sturino, Megababe’s founder and a woman who thinks we’re way too cute to chafe, Bust Dust was designed to set us free from the uncomfortable ouchiness of breastage sweat.

As someone who owns breasts that sweat, I was very keen to see if this product could help reduce the sore, red spots I find on my top half when taking off my bra after a long, warm day.

At $20.25 AU (plus $17.15 AU for shipping from the US in 7-21 working days), Bust Dust isn’t the cheapest nor the most convenient product to get your hands on. So is Megababe’s Bust Dust worth your time and money?