Why we can't stop staring at this blogger who recreates Meghan Markle's iconic outfits.

PSA: There’s a woman you need to start following on Instagram immediately.
Her name is Katie Sturino.
There are a lot of reasons to get Katie in your feed, including, but not limited to:
- She’s a successful entrepreneur and founded a beauty company that makes products to help women with boob sweat and thigh chafe, which makes her my hero.
- She’s singlehandedly lobbying fashion brands to consider the 67 per cent of us who’re above a size 16/18 with the #MakeMySize Instagram movement.
- Her fashion blog The 12ish Style features heaps of helpful content about how to negotiate living in a size six world when you’re not a size six.
- Her feed is full of colourful, inclusive, relatable images that make you feel good about yourself.
- She has two dogs, their names are Toast and Muppet (and yes, they have their own Instagram accounts too).
@zara is at the top of the #MakeMySize list bc they have been making me feel bad in the fitting room for years. In fact, I stopped even trying about 6 years ago. Went in today, same deal. This is an XL and I can’t get my arms down let alone try to close the front. You guys called out @zara a lot in the comments, so thank you!!! Keep tagging and posting your frustrated photos! (Ps this one is for you @alexmichaelmay ????)