Why we can't stop staring at this blogger who recreates Meghan Markle's iconic outfits.

A post shared by Katie Sturino (@the12ishstyle) on Jul 20, 2018 at 9:07am PDT

But we’re here today because Katie does a brilliant job of recreating Meghan Markle’s fashion looks to show literally anyone can wear the royal’s style, regardless of shape or size.

So far she’s done Meghan’s yellow dress, double denim and camel coat ensemble, navy and white wrap coat, floral green dress and white coat dress-beret combo, among others.

And because she’s extra helpful, Katie shares where she found the lookalike clothes so you can dress like The Duchess of Sussex too.

Please note, Prince Harry is often played by Katie’s friend Ryan Dziadul, who also runs his own brilliant Instagram fashion account about being “an XXL dude living in a slim fit world”.