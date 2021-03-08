Kathleen Folbigg is serving 30 years for killing her four babies. This is her life in prison.

Kathleen Folbigg is known as Australia's worst female serial killer.

The 53-year-old, currently behind bars for the murder of her four children between 1989 and 1999, has been in prison for the past 18 years, although prominent scientists are currently petitioning for her conviction to be reversed.

But as they rally for her release, Folbigg has reportedly been 'bashed' by a fellow inmate after being transferred to a prison in Northern NSW, according to The Australian.

Here's what we know about Kathleen Folbigg's life behind bars, and why scientists believe she is innocent.

Kathleen Folbigg's life in prison.

Kathleen Folbigg has spent the majority of her time behind bars in Sydney's Silverwater prison but was recently transferred to the Clarence Correctional Centre in Grafton before New Year's Eve.

In a letter to her friend, obtained by The Australian, Folbigg wrote: "In first 5 days all my forward motion and hard work to be accepted in Main Pop(ulation) in Sydney was destroyed here.

"I was ­assaulted on the 1st. Happy New Year to me. No real damage done. Purple eye, few bruises, all ­because the women didn’t want ‘likes of me’ in their unit."

Her friend told the publication that she fears for Folbigg's life while imprisoned because she is suffering "physical, emotional and psychological trauma".

Folbigg was convicted in 2003 and sentenced to 40 years in prison, which was reduced on appeal in 2005 to 30 years, with a non-parole period of 25 years.

Kathleen Folbigg convicted for murder.

Kathleen Folbigg was found guilty of killing her four children - Caleb, Laura, Sarah and Patrick - all before they turned two.

Her firstborn, Caleb Folbigg, was born on February 1, 1989. Days after his birth, he was diagnosed with a condition that affected his breathing. He had a mild form, according to court documents, and the paediatrician said he would soon grow out of it. But when he was just 19 days old, Caleb died from what they understood to be Sudden Infant Death Syndrome — the term for an unexpected and unexplained death of an apparently healthy baby.

Two years later, on February 13, 1991, Folbigg's second child, Patrick, also died suddenly in his bassinet. The eight-month-old's death was attributed to unexplained cardiac arrest. Just three months earlier, Patrick had survived an incident of respiratory distress.