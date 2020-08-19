In 2003 Kathleen Folbigg was found guilty of murdering her babies. New evidence suggests otherwise.

Kathleen Folbigg has held the title of "Australia's 'most hated woman'" and "Australia's worst female serial killer" for nearly two decades now.

She was sentenced to 40 years in prison in 2003 for killing her four children, Caleb, Laura, Sarah and Patrick, all before they turned two.

The murders took place between 1989 and 1999 and it was Kathleen's personal diary that helped put her behind bars.

Now, 17 years later, a group of international scientists have cast doubt on her conviction in groundbreaking new evidence that suggests the now 53-year-old's children suffered from a genetic mutation that "likely" caused their deaths.

LISTEN: To Dr Xanthe Mallett walk you through the entire case. Post continues after podcast.





The deaths of Caleb, Patrick, Sarah and Laura.

In February 1989, Caleb Gibson Folbigg was found dead in his cot at just 19 days old.

He was the first child of Kathleen Folbigg and her husband Craig Gibson Folbigg, and was born with a number of breathing difficulties. His death was originally attributed to Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS), and a previous diagnosis by a paediatrician of laryngomalacia - “floppy larynx” - was noted pre-mortem.

A little over a year later in October 1990, Patrick Allen Folbigg was found in his cot not breathing. Craig awoke to the sounds of Kathleen screaming and their young son was rushed to hospital. He survived, but went on to be diagnosed with epilepsy and cortical blindness and died at just eight months old.

Kathleen and Craig's four children. Image: Australian Story. His death was also put down to SIDS.

Sarah Kathleen Folbigg was born on 14 October 1992, and died during the night in August 1993, at just ten months old. She was also born with breathing problems, and her death was attributed to SIDS.