"I didn't kill my children." Kathleen Folbigg finally explains her haunting diary entries.

Warning: This post deals with the deaths of four young children.

In 2003, Kathleen Folbigg was jailed for the murders and manslaughter of her four infant children.

Her four children – Caleb, Patrick, Sarah and Laura – were aged between just 19 days and 19 months when they passed away at home between 1989 and 1999.

To this day, the New South Wales based mother has maintained her innocence. After all, for years, it was believed the four children had simply died of natural causes.

Now, over a decade on from her conviction, Kathleen is “always searching for why” her four infant children died.

Taking the stand in the NSW Coroners Court yesterday, Kathleen explained the diary entries uncovered by her now ex husband which painted a damning picture of her guilt and led to her arrest and conviction.

“I’m always searching for why, it never stops,” the 51-year-old, who is serving a minimum 25-year sentence, said on Monday.

Barrister Chris Maxwell QC for the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions responded, “I suggest you know why and that’s because you smothered them,” which Kathleen denied.

“I don’t know why any of my children died, but I didn’t kill them,” she told the court.

“I didn’t kill my children. And these diaries are a record of just how depressed… and [what] a struggle I was having.”

Six of Kathleen’s diaries are currently being examined before the inquiry.