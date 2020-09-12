"What the f**k was I thinking?": If she could, Kate Winslet would "turn back the clock" on her career.

The following deals with sexual assault, which may be triggering for some readers.

Kate Winslet is intent on setting an example.

She wants younger women in the entertainment industry to feel safer, more empowered, than she and many of her peers did.

It's why, in an interview with Vanity Fair, the 44-year-old Ammonite star has done what #metoo and #timesup advocates have been urging her to do for years: acknowledge that she chose to work with two alleged abusers.

"It's like, what the f**k was I doing working with Woody Allen and Roman Polanski?" she told the publication.

"It’s unbelievable to me now how those men were held in such high regard, so widely in the film industry and for as long as they were. It’s f**king disgraceful. And I have to take responsibility for the fact that I worked with them both.

"I can’t turn back the clock. I’m grappling with those regrets, but what do we have if we aren’t able to just be f**king truthful about all of it?"

Winslet was heavily criticised for taking a role in Allen's 2017 film, Wonder Wheel, despite the sexual assault allegations levelled against him by his adopted daughter, Dylan Farrow.

Farrow, who alleges Allen sexually assaulted her when she was seven year﻿﻿s old, even penned a Los Angeles Times op-ed in which she noted that Winslet had spoken out publicly against serial rapist Harvey Weinstein but had avoided addressing the allegations against Allen.

Asked about the abuse claims by The New York Times, Winslet had said simply, "I don’t know anything, really, and whether any of it is true or false. Having thought it all through, you put it to one side and just work with the person. Woody Allen is an incredible director."