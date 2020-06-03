Three children with three different dads: Everything we know about Kate Winslet's relationships.

From Titanic to The Dressmaker, Kate Winslet has graced our screens for over 25 years earning herself four Golden Globe Awards, seven Oscar nominations, and an Oscar for Best Actress.

But behind the scenes, the 44-year-old British actress has had a tumultuous love life.

Between 1998 and 2013, Winslet went on to marry and have children with three different men – Jim Threapleton, Sam Mendes and Edward Abel Smith (aka Ned Rocknroll).

Throughout her career, Winslet has continued to keep her relationships and children out of the spotlight as much as possible.

“No one really knows what has happened in my life. No one really knows why my first marriage didn’t last; no one knows why my second didn’t. And I’m proud of those silences,” she told The Guardian in 2010.

That said, she has shared a few things about her three marriages over the years.

Here’s a look at the actress’ relationship history.

Jim Threapleton