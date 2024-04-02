Kate Ritchie's stalker bombarded her for months before attempting to meet her.

Celebrities are no strangers to stalkers, and while they're most likely on high alert, it doesn't make the situation any less terrifying.

The latest victim is former Home and Away star Kate Ritchie, who over the past few months has been inundated with sexually explicit messages and videos from a man who claimed he was "madly" in love with her.

Perth man Gerard Ryan, 71, is now banned from contacting or going near the actress after Waverley Local Court heard about the intense harassment campaign, which resulted in him flying interstate in an attempt to find her.

Ryan's one-way obsession with Ritchie dates back to last year when he started commenting declarations of love on her public Instagram account.

"Hello Kate… I love you so much," read one comment.

Another said: "I just want to kiss you my heart is pounding for you I love you madly."

Over on his own page, Ryan posted sexually explicit messages about Ritchie.